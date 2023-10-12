Discover more from TrueHoop
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The NBA says scientific data doesn't support load management
Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama for the future of NBA supremacy
Preseason thoughts on Zion Williamson, Zaire Williams, Tyler Herro, Thomas Bryant and Scottie Barnes
Why is load management a major topic of concern in NBA and it's rarely mentioned in other sports? PGA Tour pros skip tournaments and certain golf courses based on their game and personal strengths/weaknesses, plus travel concerns. NHL players and even superstars play 1/3rd + of game as most teams go with three lines and 3 sets of D. Goalkeepers often alternate as a tandem and load manage season as a whole. NFL? Play on Offense or Defense, watch 1/2 of the game. Why?