TrueHoop podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Yes, coaches can innovate in the playoffs.

Hindsight is 20/20 but since the 76ers already won Game 1, should they have held Joel Embiid out until Game 3?

Jarod and David are concerned about Jayson Tatum's play

Anthony Davis playing like the best player in the world is the key to the Lakers' title hopes. Can he keep it up?

Are the Suns in trouble?