Maybe Joel Embiid could have rested one more game
PODCAST: And, can Anthony Davis keep this up?
On today's TrueHoop podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Yes, coaches can innovate in the playoffs.
Hindsight is 20/20 but since the 76ers already won Game 1, should they have held Joel Embiid out until Game 3?
Jarod and David are concerned about Jayson Tatum's play
Anthony Davis playing like the best player in the world is the key to the Lakers' title hopes. Can he keep it up?
Are the Suns in trouble?
Top 5 playoff performers
Subscribe to TrueHoop wherever you listen to podcasts.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.