Making Twitter safe for Putin again
“The most important weapon at the hands of Mr. Putin is not submarines or missiles. It’s the propaganda.”
BY HENRY ABBOTT
To a lot of investors, digital media is a tough sell. (Did you see how quickly CNN+ folded?) And it’s in that context that Elon Musk made a hostile attempt to purchase Twitter. The board concocted a poison pill, delayed … and then failed to come up with anyone else who valued the company at almost $44 billion.
Which, presumably, is because the business has always been shaky.
After about a week they sold Twitter to Elon Musk, who, for some reason, is willing to pay that much.