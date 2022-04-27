BY HENRY ABBOTT

To a lot of investors, digital media is a tough sell. (Did you see how quickly CNN+ folded?) And it’s in that context that Elon Musk made a hostile attempt to purchase Twitter. The board concocted a poison pill, delayed … and then failed to come up with anyone else who valued the company at almost $44 billion.

Which, presumably, is because the business has always been shaky.

After about a week they sold Twitter to Elon Musk, who, for some reason, is willing to pay that much.