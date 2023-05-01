LeBron vs. Steph
PODCAST: The titans who define the NBA's modern era
On today's TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:
Stephen Curry and Kevon Looney were brilliant in the Warriors seven game series win over the Kings.
Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies, what's next for Memphis?
LeBron vs. Steph, Part V
The beat-up Heat beat up the beat-up Knicks.
Can James Harden lead the 76ers to a Game 1 win over the Celtics?
The Suns need to destroy the Nuggets when Jokic sits.
We couldn’t get David Thorpe to pick a winner in Lakers vs. Warriors. But in the end, LeBron’s 38 and playing injured and that’s going to matter.
