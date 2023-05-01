On today's TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:

Stephen Curry and Kevon Looney were brilliant in the Warriors seven game series win over the Kings.

Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies, what's next for Memphis?

LeBron vs. Steph, Part V

The beat-up Heat beat up the beat-up Knicks.

Can James Harden lead the 76ers to a Game 1 win over the Celtics?

The Suns need to destroy the Nuggets when Jokic sits.