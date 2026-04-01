Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry K. Cargill's avatar
Terry K. Cargill
4d

But boy are they going to fix tanking!! Just you watch. 3 separate plans!!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrueHoop Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture