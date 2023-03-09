Kevin Durant's spoiled home debut
PODCAST: And, Fred VanVleet goes after Ben Taylor
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Kevin Durant's turned ankle pre-game spoiled his Suns home debut. What now?
Fred VanVleet is not happy with official Ben Taylor and thinks it's personal, David has a take.
Hawk-Eye is coming to the NBA. What does that mean for fans and the league?
How do Jarod and David see the East and West playoff seeds shaking out?
