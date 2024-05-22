BY HENRY ABBOTT

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers were a shot away from upsetting the East’s top seed in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. MADDIE MEYER/GETTY IMAGES

The Celtics are up 1-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. They’ve been far and away the best team in basketball all season, have Kristaps Porziņģis reportedly due back soon, and are the safe pick to win the NBA Finals. Celtics billionaire Wyc Grousbeck, with his expensive-looking hair, ended the night accepting congratulations courtside.

But halfway through the playoffs, Rick Carlisle and the Pacers have given Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla a lot to think about.

The Celtics have the best defensive personnel in the league and solved the Pacers’ Blur Ball offense on a few possessions here and there. But the Pacers generated wide-open looks—kickout 3s, lobs, slips, early seals—again and again with movement and passing.

In the best-case scenario, the Celtics bog the Pacers down, get them to dribble more than pass, and hunt matchups. Then another problem emerges: As David Thorpe told us before Game 1, Jrue Holiday is up there among the best defenders in NBA history, but not against Pascal Siakam. A tried-and-true trash-talk line is, after making a shot, yell: “All day!” Those are the words that popped in my head after Siakam’s second, third, and fourth free-throw-area jumpers over Jrue, who might not be tall enough. And sending help is what the Pacers would like most—that cranks up the Blur Ball again.

Among all players still alive in the NBA playoffs, Andrew Nembhard leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage. Myles Turner is second, and Ben Sheppard is sixth. That’s the problem with doubling Pascal. Even without sending help, the Pacers got wide-open looks from 3. They outshot the Celtics 37 percent to 33 percent from behind the arc, but also you’d expect these Pacers shooters, that open, to make more next time. Sheppard, Siakam, Nesmith, and T.J. McConnell combined to make 1-of-11.

Related: the Celtics bigs, for the moment, are 37-year-old Al Horford and, for 13 minutes, Luke Kornet. The Pacers, on the other hand, play Myles Turner, who is huge and roams all over the court; Siakam, who is long, slithery, and money from the mid-range; and Obi Toppin, one of the bounciest athletes in the series. Not one of them plays a style that permits Horford or Kornet to linger in the paint as rim protectors. All three of them are often covered by smaller-wing Celtics. Over the last 7:13 of the first quarter, Toppin made 5-of-6 shots, got two rebounds, and added a steal as the Pacers outscored the Celtics by four. The best team in the league isn’t supposed to be befuddled by Obi Toppin. The Pacers have more fluid big men at the ready, too—Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith each saw a little Game 1 action, too.

Carlisle is years into spoon-feeding royal jelly to his young players. The Celtics rejected Aaron Nesmith; Carlisle has him looking good in crunch time of the conference finals. How many NBA coaches would trust a second-year, second-round pick to inbound the ball with the game on the line—or to guard Jayson Tatum in crunch time, like Carlisle does with Nembhard?

I am sure that they are livid about referees today in Indiana—especially because of the 30-to-10 free-throw discrepancy. I hate to hang a game on that. Instead I’d note one thing: Deep in overtime, Jayson Tatum meaningfully hugged Obi Toppin in the battle to rebound a free throw. Doris Burke pointed out that across the lane Siakam was also bear-hugging his man. Two blatant fouls at once with a conference finals game on the line. Do we think Jayson Tatum and Pascal Siakam lack judgment? We do not. Instead, they both know that type of contact resulted in no-calls all night. It’s smart—and evidently part of the Celtics’ game plan. Even if it resulted in this call on Tatum, most of the night that kind of grabbing and shoving was crazy effective.

Jrue Holiday is a lot of things but he is not a virtuoso scorer who creates magic off the dribble. Tyrese Haliburton is no defensive player of the year. Holiday hunted Haliburton, making 6-of-8 2-pointers in this game. I’d keep watching that battle as the series unfolds.

If you’re looking for signs of discord between the Celtics’ stars, this game featured Jaylen Brown saying, “JT finally woke up,” in the nationally televised post-game interview.

The Pacers could have won it right here

When the Pacers inbounded to end regulation, with the game tied and 5.7 seconds on the clock, they had all the incredible options presented by the league’s best offense. I would have seriously considered inbounding to T.J. McConnell, who has a proven ability to get into the paint at will and would be a special nightmare in a scenario where a shooting foul would decide the game for the Pacers. Siakam had Holiday on his hip and a ready passing lane. But McConnell was on the bench, Siakam was a decoy, and the ball went to the Pacers’ star, Haliburton.

And that’s when the Pacers’ league-leading, seek-and-destroy passing ceased. Haliburton dribbled from Derrick White’s defensive embrace and into Tatum’s. Sometimes it’s clear Haliburton is neither big nor wildly athletic. With three seconds left, Myles Turner was unguarded in the paint—the Celtics also knew Haliburton wouldn’t pass—but instead Haliburton took a 3 from under a blanket of Tatum that missed badly. Ball movement works in crunch time, too.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!