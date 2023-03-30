Jocks vs. Nerds
PODCAST: Analytics make people upset
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:
The war for the soul of basketball. Jocks and nerds are locked in a back and forth and Jarod thinks fans are collateral damage. How do we need to think about analytics and the discourse around the game?
The Sacramento Kings made the playoffs for the first time in 16 years!
Top 5 NBA teams right now.
P.S. Here’s the Tom Haberstroh story referenced in the show.
