BY TRAVIS MORAN

MADDIE MEYER/GETTY IMAGES

Somehow, my rural white parents listened to a lot of Motown—especially the “wholesome” Jackson Five—and from the time I had a Fisher-Price cassette player, so did I. By 1987, at just seven years old, I had become a walking, talking database of the entire Michael Jackson canon.

I was a “Thriller” child.

Nevertheless, by the time “Dangerous” came out in 1991, I had become a disgruntled subject of the King of Pop. I started gravitating toward hip-hop (much to my parents’ chagrin, but there’s only so much REO Speedwagon a kid can take). When the 1993 allegations of sexual abuse hit the wire, I was preoccupied with “Check Your Head” and “The Chronic.”

By the time Jackson died, his life story had become a sordid litany of downright bizarre behavior and dangerously unchecked agency. If not for “Thriller,” at least for me, his memory probably would have evaporated into the ether.

In between those moments came the release of Kanye West’s (now known as “Ye”) debut album: “The College Dropout.” Having just returned from working in China, I was hungry for new music. Front to back, it blew me away: the eclecticism, the vulnerability, the brashness. “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” might be even better, but “The College Dropout” is brilliant—and to this day, I can’t hear “Spaceship” and not feel that shit.

The synth bassline of “Billie Jean” used to send a rhythmic pulse through my entire body (you’re comatose if that shaker doesn’t get you). Today, when I hear the song, the synapses between brain and feet still fire. My beautiful wife, a longtime primary educator, has a hard time with this.

We can be anywhere—standing in a loud bar, walking the dog, watching a movie—and the opening hi-hat will ignite debate. Whereas my weird-ass mind conjures Jackson’s next-level dance moves on a dystopian catwalk, hers darts to the man and the myriad abuse accusations on Jackson’s record.

By signing with—and then dropping—Ye’s Donda Agency, Celtics star Jaylen Brown has joined what has become a debate for the ages in our apartment: Can we love the art while abhorring the artist?

As someone who fell for MJ’s music very young, I can’t help but notice Jaylen Brown was seven years old when Ye dropped “The College Dropout.”

In 2016, Marc J. Spears wrote a fantastic pre-draft feature on Brown for Andscape that notes Brown’s academic ambitions: from his desire to learn more languages for “personal growth” to his coursework on poverty, social theory, and activism. Spears also cites Brown’s aim to “debunk ‘a lot of misconceptions about people who are poor, homeless, or etc.’” Most telling to me, though, was this quote pulled from an NBA executive:

He is an extremely intelligent kid. He took a graduate school class at Cal in his freshman year. He is a person who is inquisitive about everything. Because he is so smart, it might be intimidating to some teams. He wants to know why you are doing something instead of just doing it. I don’t think it’s bad, but it’s a form of questioning authority.

In May 2020, two years before he signed his deal with Donda Sports, Brown was down in Atlanta (with now-teammate Malcolm Brogdon) leading a peaceful protest to end police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

He backed the Milwaukee Bucks after they boycotted their 2020 Bubble playoff game against the Magic in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, then—at just 23 years old—braced his NBA peers when several wanted to vacate the rest of the season altogether:

My point is, Brown seems like a standup human being. When news first broke of Brown’s partnership with Donda Sports back in late May, I’m sure many wondered why he would align himself with such a controversial figure. At that time, it made sense to me: We’re all attracted to the aura of artistic genius. But …

SEBASTIAN SMITH/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The incongruity is less mind-blowing today, but seeing this photo even now, I cringe. Why? Because that’s elite artistic talent in its most soulless form.

When I saw Jaylen Brown’s tweet announcing he was “terminating his association with Donda Sports,” I wondered what he was thinking when he witnessed that Ye-Trump lovefest back in 2018. Did he have difficulty separating the art from the artist there, too?

We’re also talking about a confusing time when the One Percent can grow their celebrity by assaulting social norms. It’s seductive to be told that whatever you think is right, especially when you know it’s wrong. Need a terrifying real-life example? See former President Donald J. Trump, who still excels at selling millions on the idea that his interpretation is infallible.

I can tell you, as a fan of Ye’s music, the road didn’t get any easier from there:

Shortly after meeting with Trump, Ye tweeted about their shared “dragon energy.”

Days later, Ye told TMZ that slavery was a choice.

In 2019, Ye claimed Democrats “made [Black Americans] abort their children.”

In 2020, Ye stated that Harriet Tubman never freed slaves.

So, given what we know about Jaylen Brown, I found all of this difficult to reconcile.

But then again: “Billie Jean.”

This week, for obvious reasons, the Brown-Donda relationship became untenable—but why now?

Was it actually Ye’s hateful, antisemitic rant that got him banned from Twitter? Or was it Ye’s claim that George Floyd’s death was caused by fentanyl and not Derek Chauvin’s knee? Or Ye’s “White Lives Matter” wardrobe at Paris Fashion Week? Or Ye’s subsequent chumminess with another white supremacist in Tucker Carlson.

Because all of these low-hanging options have piled up in just the past few weeks.

When I read Brown’s statement of dissolution, I began to wonder if his thought process resembled my own “Billie Jean” debate. Then, as I started to wrestle rationalizations into place for why I distance art from artists, I wondered if he might be doing the same.

Ye’s comments, past and present, embolden society’s worst elements. If people are criticizing Brown for his initial balk following Ye’s latest hate-filled tirade, that’s probably fair. Still, he overcame that hesitation in 24 hours. After all, he had a contract to consider; the gears of contractual mechanics tend to move slowly; 24 hours is no small feat.

(Still, one has to stop here and ask: How did Adidas only now pull their trigger? What was it: no morality clause?)

Art has meaning, but that meaning is different for each of us. Sometimes we can’t even explain why we like what we like. It’s more than subjective—it’s personal.

When “The College Dropout” was released, I was nearly 24—a bit younger than Brown is now. Granted, I had been abroad and had seen some shit, but I’ll always be a white guy from small-town Illinois. There’s no way that album meant to me what it meant to a young Black kid in Marietta, Georgia.

But here’s the thing: As much as I hate hearing about how heinous a person Michael Jackson was every time “Billie Jean” starts playing, maybe that reminder is exactly what’s needed.

Whatever his reason, Brown has recognized his values “can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond.” He should be applauded for that, if only because so many others are clawing at the straws of rationalization.

Still, I bet it was hard for him. Musically, Ye is a mega-talent, like Michael Jackson was, and I’d wager that his music and his story have both played a role in Brown’s worldview. Up to a point, Ye’s tale is captivating; his drive is infectious; his mind is on a whole other level. If you’re a fan, maybe all of that is still true for you. Some may claim it’s his eccentricity, but it smells more like dangerously unchecked agency and sounds like he’s just a bigot. Period.

It was honest and refreshing when Ye, admitting his vanity, told us: “Man, I promise: I’m so self-conscious.” Brown’s decision to leave Donda Sports demonstrates a higher form of self-awareness, though: He is cognizant of his actions, thoughts, and being. He’s protecting his integrity before it takes a hit, and that’s okay.

If Brown still listens to “The College Dropout,” I want him to enjoy it. I still do … whether I want to or not. Like “Thriller,” it’s music at its best.

But it’s getting hard—really fucking hard—to separate the art from the artist.

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!