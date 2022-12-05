Jaylen Brown thinking Finals
And no one is playing better than Anthony Davis
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The challenge of projecting a player's ceiling and why that makes fans mad
Jaylen Brown says he's focused on getting the Celtics back to the Finals, and Jarod sees it
Anthony Davis has been a monster and is playing like the best player in the world. David predicted this two years ago, sort of...
David is writing about the Pelicans and has a preview
Please like and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.