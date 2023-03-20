On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Innovation for the NBA playoffs

Basketball-Index defines basketball roles as apart from positions, and David and Jarod note players who excel at multiple roles

The Celtics have been a .500 team post All-Star break, is it time to worry? David thinks so.

The future of the Spurs, Pistons, Rockets and Pacers

NOTE: For some reason Thursday’s episode did not show up in Apple Podcasts. We have had meetings, phone calls, and emails. So far it seems like the best explanation is supernatural. We have taken steps to make sure it won’t happen again.