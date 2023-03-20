Is it time to worry about the Celtics?
PODCAST: 4-4 since the All-Star break
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Innovation for the NBA playoffs
Basketball-Index defines basketball roles as apart from positions, and David and Jarod note players who excel at multiple roles
The Celtics have been a .500 team post All-Star break, is it time to worry? David thinks so.
The future of the Spurs, Pistons, Rockets and Pacers
I tend to think that a neutral-site, cross-conference best-of-three format would be an absolute disaster. Setting aside the fact that no teams would vote to outsource all the ticket revenue from playoff games to a third party, the reason it works in the NCAA is that very few of these schools have arenas big enough to meet ticket demand - not an issue in the NBA.