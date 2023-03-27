Over the weekend, as the Mavericks faded from playoff contention, Twitter had mean things to say about Kyrie Irving. We’ve been super critical of Kyrie on this show at times, but the idea he’s bad at basketball is hilarious. We attempted, on the TrueHoop Podcast (which you should subscribe to and like and follow and rate five stars etc. duh) to tease apart some of the issues a little bit thoughtfully.

David Thorpe says that if he listed the Mavericks problems, Kyrie wouldn’t be in the top twenty. On today's TrueHoop Podcast Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

Kyrie Irving is a BRILLIANT basketball player that elicits strong emotions from the public. What is going on in Dallas? How can we talk about Kyrie more intelligently?

Mac McClung, Austin Reaves, and the white NBA player.

What's going to happen in the topsy-turvy western conference?

How did LeBron come back from his injury so quickly?

