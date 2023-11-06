Is everyone missing the point of the In-Season Tournament?
PODCAST: Also Chet, Victor, Dillon Brooks, Scottie Barnes, and more.
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The In-Season Tournament and what people are missing with all their complaining.
Player development is not linear, but can be accelerated for special players. Does David think Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama can develop on a faster trajectory?
The art and science of shooting, and Dillon Brooks’ emergence.
Scottie Barnes looks like a borderline All-NBA player so far—what does that mean for the Raptors?
