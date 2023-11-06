Is everyone missing the point of the In-Season Tournament?

PODCAST: Also Chet, Victor, Dillon Brooks, Scottie Barnes, and more.

Nov 6, 2023
Share

Play: Apple | Spotify

Listen to the TrueHoop podcast by searching “TrueHoop” wherever you listen to podcasts, or right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The In-Season Tournament and what people are missing with all their complaining.

  • Player development is not linear, but can be accelerated for special players. Does David think Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama can develop on a faster trajectory?

  • The art and science of shooting, and Dillon Brooks’ emergence.

  • Scottie Barnes looks like a borderline All-NBA player so far—what does that mean for the Raptors?

Share