Is Anthony Edwards really "the guy"?
PODCAST: Next summer's Team USA will look very different
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
"Ask Coach Thorpe" mailbag questions tapping into David's big basketball brain. Submit your own question by emailing truehoop@truehoop.com
David says Team USA is the most talented team at the FIBA World Cup but he would not surprise him if another team wins gold. There are far better American players not on this team.
Who are the 10 best American players?
Steve Kerr called Anthony Edwards "the guy." Can the Wolves star become the best player in the world?
