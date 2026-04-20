Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Filip's avatar
Filip
8h

Also, I hope you'll comment on JJ Reddick 's coaching this first round. We probably won't see him after but I like him and want to know what you see

Reply
Share
Filip's avatar
Filip
8h

I'm curious coach. When you hear such a persistent rumor in your circles, how often does it turn out to be true vs group think where everyone just repeats the same thing?

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrueHoop Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture