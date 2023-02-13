INJURED: LeBron, Steph, KD, Jaylen Brown
PODCAST: Title odds and the banged-up state of superstars
On today's TrueHoop Podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
LeBron, Steph, KD, and Jaylen Brown are all injured. What does this mean for title odds and predictions?
The Suns have depth issues, how do they address?
James Harden shared thoughts about his time in Brooklyn. What's he really saying?
David likes how the Cavaliers execute on both sides of the floor
Listen to the TrueHoop Podcast by searching the word “TrueHoop” wherever you listen to podcasts. And please: tell your friends!
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.