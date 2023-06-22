CHAT LIVE THROUGH THE NBA DRAFT WITH US TONIGHT STARTING AT 7:30 PM E.T.

On today's TrueHoop Podcast Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

The Celtics trade Marcus Smart and acquire Kristaps Porzingis. Henry feels some type of way about this.

Many of the players in the draft can't shoot, but have so much upside. Can you draft non-shooters? David has thoughts.

The Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers saga is like a bad marriage