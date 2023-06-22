If Marcus Smart isn't good enough for the Celtics...
PODCAST: Can you really bet on a non-shooter in tonight's draft?
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:
The Celtics trade Marcus Smart and acquire Kristaps Porzingis. Henry feels some type of way about this.
Many of the players in the draft can't shoot, but have so much upside. Can you draft non-shooters? David has thoughts.
The Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers saga is like a bad marriage
The NBA is drunk on trades because of the new CBA and owners want to get off of deals they made. What does it all mean?
