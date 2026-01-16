The Mavericks are due to start tanking hard, so now’s the time to enjoy Cooper Flagg at his best. MITCHELL LEFF/GETTY IMAGES

Would the Blazers trade Donovan Clingan for a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA draft? Clingan was the seventh pick in 2024, so in a way, the Blazers would be moving up. But the debate opens deep questions about the value of projected top 2026 picks Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer.

Henry and I both suspect the Blazers would prefer to keep Clingan, who’s showing real promise an NBA starting center who can protect the paint, make a pass, and even hit a 3 now and again.

This is one of the reasons I wince a little when people liken the 2026 draft to the 2025 draft. No. It’s. Not.

I don’t totally agree, but an NBA head coach told me recently, “there are some dynamic athletes in this coming draft, but I’m not sure any of them can play basketball.” That’s not to say the 2026 draft doesn’t have some high potential players.

But 2025 was majestic. It would not surprise me one tiny bit if Cooper Flagg, V.J. Edgecombe, Dylan Harper, and Cedric Coward all end up having better careers than anyone in the 2026 NBA draft class. In time, Derik Queen might join them too.

Here’s the part of the argument where I want to say that Flagg will be an MVP. He might. The problem is that the next several years will be crowded. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić are balling. Luka and Wemby will be taking over that list. Tyrese Maxey is 25, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards are just 24, Chet Holmgren is 23.

If Flagg’s going to win MVP, two things have to happen: