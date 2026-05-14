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rob's avatar
rob
1h

Great Stuff! (btw, pun intended), love the analogy to your daughter, anxiety hits hard at everyone. I was a practicing attorney making hundreds of thousands dollars a year, traveling the world, happily married, 2 great kids, a weekend warrior athlete when at 45 I was diagnosed with aggressive cancer. I took the 1st blow in stride but when it recurred and I had a kidney removed I got depressed, all I could see was what I was losing (NOT what I still had) and tried to cure my depression with food. I'm 15 years past that and currently in great health BUT it was a struggle and after reading your piece I wish I had you (or someone like you) helping me rebound (and yes, pun again intended!) Keep doing what you do, not just the reporting on the league but making the NBA's athletes 3 dimensional

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Terry K. Cargill's avatar
Terry K. Cargill
2h

Thanks for a really great piece! I remember watching Brandon at Gonzaga and with Memphis. His physical abilities were incredible! Such a sad story.

I also appreciate your insights into the life that is pro sports. I think it's extremely sad for fans to not understand how difficult it really is to even get to this level, and how talented and hard working you have to be to even be a two-way player in this league. Gambling, particularly prop-bets, have made these players lives even harder. The abuse they seem to take for people not winning their bets is simply amazing to me--something I'll never understand.

Sad day!

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