On today's TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:

David is in Las Vegas, and he’s off-the-charts busy.

All the overreaction around Victor Wembanyama. Talk to us in three years if you want to make definitive statements.

Who is the Tari Eason of this year's summer league?

The Rockets are dunkers.

Scoot Henderson looks like a leader.