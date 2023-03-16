How good is De'Aaron Fox?
PODCAST: And Steph's wasted 50
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
De'Aaron Fox is starting to walk the path. David believes coaching is a big part of his success and Jarod thinks Fox will get MVP votes.
Speaking of ... the MVP gap has narrowed between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. This is why we give awards at the completion of the regular season.
The top three teams in the East are fighting for two spots, the third seed will have a perilous playoff road.
Stephen Curry dropped 50 on the Clippers but the Warriors still lost. The defending champs have an Andrew Wiggins problem, which won't be solved anytime soon.
