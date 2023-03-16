On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

De'Aaron Fox is starting to walk the path. David believes coaching is a big part of his success and Jarod thinks Fox will get MVP votes.

Speaking of ... the MVP gap has narrowed between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. This is why we give awards at the completion of the regular season.

The top three teams in the East are fighting for two spots, the third seed will have a perilous playoff road.