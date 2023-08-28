How does Team USA look so far during FIBA World Cup?
PODCAST: More "Ask Coach Thorpe" mailbag questions
On today’s TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
How Team USA is looking so far during FIBA World Cup. The excellent play from Team Canada, and the disappointing play from Team France.
"Ask Coach Thorpe" mailbag questions tapping into David's big basketball brain. If you want to submit a question email truehoop@truehoop.com
More love for Erik Spoelstra
