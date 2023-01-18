BY HENRY ABBOTT

On a special episode of TrueHoop, Jarod and I talk to NYU professor and author David Hollander. His incredible book How Basketball Can Save the World: 13 Guiding Principles For Reimagining What's Possible comes out next month.

At some point in reading the book, I realized that if someone were to write the opposite book, about how basketball can destroy the world, it would probably be me. It would be a story about dastardly billionaires, intelligence agents, and sportwashing. But damn was it good to connect with David, and get a refresher on the magic of this game we love. He’s brilliant, and a wizard of a talker. It’s a treat just to listen, and we wove from how he set his high school’s record for technical fouls to the brilliance of Draymond Green. And he had fascinating insight into the motivation of Dr. James Naismith when he invented basketball; it was a social experiment from the start.

