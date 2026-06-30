The Hornets traded away LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges for players who didn’t start for their own teams last season, and picks.

They won’t improve immediately. LaMelo has his issues, but on the court he destroyed opponents. An offensive juggernaut who led them to a fantastic second half of the season. And the guy they acquired for him has been a back-up big man.

So, no big whoop to assert the Hornets will likely be worse this coming season.

But I love what they are doing.