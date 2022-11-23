Down two with 12 seconds left, Ben Simmons stole the ball from Luka Doncic, raced the middle of the floor, and shoveled the rock to Kevin Durant who tied the game with a splendid dunk.

It was October 27, and it started a fight that isn’t totally done.

I, Henry, think that while KD did a wonderful thing in tying the game, he also put the Nets in a pickle. They’re … [guessing] 50 percent likely to survive the next 8 seconds without losing? If they survive that coin flip event, they enter overtime which is at best another coin flip.

Meaning that by my math, after that dunk the Nets had a 25ish percent chance of winning the game. (And indeed, they did lose that game.)

Whereas if they held for the last shot, David himself estimates the Nets, with Durant, have about 30 percent chance of making a 3, which is … more than 25 percent.

What’s the right way to think about this? The great Athletic analyst Seth Partnow wrote a book, The Midrange Theory, which explores a lot of this, and dug in in a major way as director of basketball research for the Bucks. David and I both agreed Seth would be the correct person to referee, which we made a podcast about right here. You can listen in any podcast player you like. Please like and subscribe and do all the things like that. We are thankful for you.