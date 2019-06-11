"He went out there and sacrificed his body."

BY HENRY ABBOTT

The Warriors held a five-point lead early in the second quarter of Monday’s win-or-go-home Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry was on the bench—it was Kevin Durant’s time. He brought the ball up, peeled Pascal Siakam away on an Andrew Bogut screen, and tacked right to operate on Serge Ibaka. It was almost the same spot on the floor wh…