TrueHoop

TrueHoop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willy from Philly ButNotReally's avatar
Willy from Philly ButNotReally
4h

I feel like Rich Paul, especially with that new podcast thing, is a year or 2, at most, from getting banned from the NBA. No, I don't know ANYTHING except what I read (which is too much and not enough), but you ever hear anything good about the dude. And once LeBron retires...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bill C's avatar
Bill C
4h

Get involved with Rich Paul and there goes your squeaky clean image, Giannis. If he somehow goes to the Knicks, we'll know it was all fixed.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrueHoop Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture