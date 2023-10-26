Discover more from TrueHoop
Getting lively
PODCAST: Mavericks rookie Derrick Lively II steals opening night
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Opening night in the NBA. The Nuggets are champs for a reason but David says their bench will need to improve. The Lakers are a good team but what version of Anthony Davis will we see? Has Darvin Ham improved as a coach?
Does Evan Mobley have too many tools? Are they preventing him from succeeding? David thinks he's like Lamar Odom.
Victor Wembanyama was plagued by foul trouble but still scored 15 points in his regular season debut. Mavericks' rookie Derrick Lively II had a better game. Can Lively II be the most impactful rookie this season?
