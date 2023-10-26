On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Opening night in the NBA. The Nuggets are champs for a reason but David says their bench will need to improve. The Lakers are a good team but what version of Anthony Davis will we see? Has Darvin Ham improved as a coach?

Does Evan Mobley have too many tools? Are they preventing him from succeeding? David thinks he's like Lamar Odom.