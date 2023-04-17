Game planning against a superstar
PODCAST: The playoffs' first weekend
On today's TrueHoop Podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Game planning against a superstar
Lakers beat the Grizzlies behind a monster Anthony Davis performance. What do the Grizzlies do without Ja Morant?
Russell Westbrook's relentlessness fueled a Clippers' road win
What do the Nets need to differently against the 76ers?
Was the Warriors game plan against De'Aaron Fox effective?
