Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willy from Philly ButNotReally's avatar
Willy from Philly ButNotReally
1d

Was waiting for this and it didn't disappoint in terms of quick hits, Henry. Excellent!

Reply
Share
james's avatar
james
1d

Typo: The Bucks will not be trading Andrew Wiggins but the Heat might.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Henry Abbott
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 TrueHoop Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture