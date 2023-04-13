First-round predictions
PODCAST: And the brilliance of Shai
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Bulls win over the Raptors and David's overall disappointment in the Raptors this season
The Thunder win over the Pelicans and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's brilliance
The first round playoff matchups are just about set and they breakdown each series with predictions
