On today's TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott returns and joins Jarod Hector and David Thorpe to discuss:
What happened to the Nuggets in Game 2?
The Heat's intensity and force
Nuggets' head coach Michael Malone publicly calling out his team
The brilliance of Erik Spoelstra
Search “TrueHoop” wherever you listen.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Love the three man pods.
Jarod - thank you at least bringing up how bad League Pass is even though the League won't ever improve it. Each season, they ask me for feedback and I provide it, but nothing ever gets fixed or changed for the better...it's maddening.