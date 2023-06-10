BY HENRY ABBOTT

Damian Lillard Damian Lillard on Instagram: ”♾⌚️🤫”

A little over a year ago, as Damian Lillard rested and the Blazers tanked, I talked to a smart longtime NBA GM whose advice to the Blazers was “the next time he drops a 60-ball, trade him the next day.” It’s hard, very hard, to be an older NBA player at an athletic position. A little while ago I dug into the numbers and found that most NBA players simply don’t make it into their 30s. At the time I counted it up, less than one percent of the NBA was both 33 or older and elite.

By the rough-and-ready criteria we used, non-centers have had 283 elite NBA seasons since 1979. Only six players over the last 42 years have played at that level while over the age of 35: LeBron James (twice), Karl Malone (three times), John Stockton (six times), Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Dirk Nowitzki.

The website Darko.app lets you compare players’ production over time. Lillard, the red line, is at an age when even legends experience age-related decline.

Last summer, Lillard signed one of the biggest contract extensions in sports history. After three seasons for $137 million, he tacked on a reported $59 million for 2025-2026 followed by $63 million for 2026-2027. Then the Blazers finished outside the playoffs, outside the play-in, and so deep in the lottery they now have the third pick—a chance to get the kind of franchise-defining player that Lillard has said, out loud and in public, he simply does not want to play with. His message has been to trade that pick for win-now help, or hard conversations are coming.

Meanwhile, Lillard went on a boxing podcast taking the bait when asked to imagine himself on another team: “Miami is the obvious one.” Lillard’s reliable proxy, Chris Haynes, explored trade possibilities (the Nets, Heat, or maybe 76ers, NOT the Celtics) with Dan Patrick. CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkić have joined the speculation.

Social and mainstream media have begun imagining Lillard in different uniforms. I enlisted—or tried to enlist—our own David Thorpe to help me assess Lillard’s realistic market value. It’s the kind of thing we’d usually do off the cuff, but uncharacteristically—and, he’d like me to add, wrapped up in other work, as the Finals are cooking and the draft’s approaching—David spent about a week seeming to avoid the issue.

“If I’m Dame Lillard, based off of what he said,” Chris Haynes recently told Dan Patrick “if they keep that pick, whether it’s Scoot [Henderson] or anybody else, if they keep that pick, I think a serious conversation will be had about potentially parting ways.” RICH SCHULTZ/GETTY IMAGES

“Isn't it possible,” Thorpe eventually texted back, “no one will trade for him because those extra years are just murderers?”

It does make it hard to imagine trade deals if you don’t think there are any. I have a GM who agrees with Thorpe—if every team was rational, calculating, and long-term thinking. I would urge you to look at The Athletic’s John Hollinger’s recent story about how much of the league is littered with “talented-yet-flawed, capped-out, asset-deprived, 40-something-win teams. Rarely have so many teams paid so much for so little.” None of those teams can consider taking on a salary like this, and the existence of those teams is evidence that the market is tricky.

The more punitive CBA is about to kick in and all kinds of teams are going to feel the pinch of overspending. Think about that. If you merely have cap room right now, you can get really good players. Hollinger also just talked about the Warriors trading Jordan Poole (a 23-year-old, 20-point-per-game scorer) for nothing, into the Rockets’ cap space. This is not a story of being an attractive destination for free agents. It’s a story of players under contract coming to you just to get their old team out of CBA trouble. And that'll get worse before it gets better. Back-of-the-envelope projections suggest that luxury tax is going to become a Mack truck that just drives right through the NBA like never before.

The market value of high-salary players then, would reasonably seem to be going down, while the market value of reasonably priced players, cap room, picks, and players on rookie deals will logically be going up.

None of this is good if you’re trying to get a haul for an older player with an epic salary. Chris Paul is still excellent—and reportedly getting waived. Some really tough choices are coming for a lot of the NBA’s big names. Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, James Harden … they’re all grappling with the reality they’re not worth the max.

But Lillard’s deal is already signed. He doesn’t have Harden’s reduced salary, or Chris Paul’s partially guaranteed deal. He has the full boat. His next four years probably don’t make rational sense. But they make a lot more sense if you’re in Joe Lacob YOLO mode—stoking the inferno of luxury-tax dollars in the name of right-now titles.

And this is why I ardently believe that, whatever Thorpe’s initial inclinations … I guarantee there are teams willing to pay Damian Lillard. No matter the general trend of players his age, Lillard just came off a season as, quite literally, the best offensive player in the world. Luka, Steph, and Joel Embiid were all about +6.5 in offensive Estimated Plus-Minus. Nikola Jokić was +7.7. Damian Lillard: +8.1. He averaged 32 points on 21 attempts all season. Over six weeks, he averaged 39 points, with games of 71, 60, and 50. A lot of TrueHoop stories are about impulsive headline-chasing billionaires overvaluing buckets and highlights while undervaluing the little things like defense and teamwork. By this measure, Lillard is impeccably positioned.

Teams will offer something for a player like that. The question is … what?

The local media in Portland seems to see the choice as either going all in, bailing on the carefully collected young players and picks, to win by getting Dame a teammate like Pascal Siakam or Mikal Bridges … or Trust the Process like the 76ers, winning some putrid number of games, and enduring many sad years.

I question both assumptions. I’m not sure the team even can win now—if by win you mean like, titles and stuff. The Blazers played Kevin Knox II real minutes last season and spent the last four years ranked 28th, 29th, 30th, and 27th in defense. The West is stacked. (It might be a different story if the team had a Heat-like pipeline of undrafted role players they’d been developing in the G-League, but the Blazers won’t even have a G-League team until next season.) I’ve seen a lot of people speculate about a Blazers roster with Bridges or Siakam, but while that team could be much improved, would you bet on that team to get Dame a ring?

Allow yourself to imagine the mood if that all-in team fails to contend. Life’s long-term hurtful in the NBA for teams bereft of picks, youth, and cap flexibility. This is what Hollinger just wrote about: teams that are locked in purgatory. It’s misery.

Underexplored is what the Blazers roster would look like if, instead of trying to become a win-now ensemble, they try to become the Oklahoma City Thunder with quality young players up and down the roster.

The amazing news for Portland is that the program has been sneakily underway for a while. Even though every summer the front office talks about surrounding Lillard with players on his schedule, mostly it has been cycling through a cavalcade of youngsters on the NBA bubble. Trendon Watford is 22; John Butler Jr. is 20; Keon Johnson is 21; Cam Reddish is 23; Jabari Walker is 20; Nassir Little is 23; Kevin Knox II is 23.

Also on that schedule: two potential stars. Anfernee Simons is 24. The Blazers drafted him out of IMG, played him almost 7,000 minutes to get him seasoned, and now he’s signed up for the long haul at an affordable number. He's a dunk champion who set a franchise record, and tied an NBA record by hitting 13 straight 3-pointers in April 2021. He can get radioactive, especially when Dame’s sitting and he can spend some time with the ball. Shaedon Sharpe is also affordable, super high-potential, skilled, long—and vastly more productive without Dame. He was just 19 when the tanking Blazers force-fed him the ball over the regular season’s last 10 games—and he averaged 24 a game with a full bag of scoring trickery.

What could the Blazers look like if they committed to the youth movement?

In that, I have one other little secret piece of knowledge. I just finished writing the first draft of a book about P3: the facility in Santa Barbara where all of WME’s NBA draft prospects train. They have, arguably, the most advanced biomechanical insight in the history of the world, and they spend a lot of time with them—every day in a small gym 50-by-60 feet, for months.

A year ago, before the draft combine, I asked many of the P3 staffers who they thought would be good, and everyone said a guy from Santa Clara who, at that point, was projected as a second-rounder. A few days later, Jalen Williams was projected in the first round, then he was drafted in the lottery by the Thunder. A month ago, he finished second in voting for NBA Rookie of the Year.

This year, P3 is training a fantastic collection of prospects: Cam Whitmore, Jarace Walker, Leonard Miller, Gradey Dick, and many others.

But there’s a special tone reserved for Anthony Black of Arkansas. They just love AB. You can watch the scouting videos and see he’s a big guard with an epic feel, who makes incredible decisions with the ball. He’s an effective and physical defender. What you can also see on video is that, as a teammate, he's basically Joakim Noah—like, he's just the dude with the biggest smile on his face who everybody wants to play with. The game is so fun when he's running it, and I like to think that matters.

His one shortcoming coming out of college: he's not an unbelievable shooter. He has been a pretty good scorer, but shot just 30 percent from 3 and 71 percent from the free-throw line as a freshman at Arkansas—but word is, his pro day demonstrated progress in that regard.

In my mind, Black is a dreamy person to put between Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. He has the makings of a competent defender with size, an ability to run an offense, leadership qualities—and no desperate need for touches. Amen.

[CORRECTION: I am bedazzled with my idiocy in this next section. I have spent my last few decades knowing precisely who has which picks. But I’m coming out of a year obsessing over a book and just entirely got wrong which team has the sixth and 11th picks. It’s the Orlando Magic, not the Washington Wizards. There are great ways to make this work with the Magic too, but they won’t involve Deni Avdija obviously. Holy crow. We appreciate your patience.]

So, with that all in mind, my first thought is that the Wizards have new leadership and a need for a total profound rebuild. The third pick—with its promise of Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller—means a lot to any team but more to the Wizards right now. I take it as a lock that you could get the sixth and 11th picks for the third pick, but I wonder if you could get the sixth and 11th picks and Deni Avdija for the third and 23rd picks?

Projections are you can absolutely get Anthony Black with the sixth pick, and with the 11th pick the front office can show off its scouting prowess with whomever they like out of Rayan Rupert, Taylor Hendricks, Bilal Coulibaly, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Dereck Lively II, etc.

In the future, Anthony Black’s going to get the outlet pass and just fly, and the ball’s going to find long, skilled scorers all over the court. So, that’s the starting point.

Now, what can you get for Damian Lillard?

At a similar age, position, and income, James Harden’s most recent trade was for one unprotected first-round pick, one protected first-round pick, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.

David Thorpe: “The overwhelming odds are that whoever you get is not going to be as good as Lillard has been. This is what happens when you trade one of the best players of the decade. I remember when the Nuggets traded Carmelo; Masai Ujiri said: ‘We got killed today.’”

But the Nuggets became an excellent team after that. “The trick,” says Thorpe, “is to get a number of young players who might not project to be All-Stars, but where is it written that they couldn’t develop that way?”

The Raptors have a ton of good young players and a GM who takes big risks. Masai Ujiri once traded DeMar DeRozan, young center Jakob Poeltl, and a first-round pick for a short-term experience with Kawhi Leonard—and they won a championship. The current Raptors are built around Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Fred VanVleet. OG and Pascal don’t get to blossom as they’d like when Fred and Scottie have the ball so much. And they’re wandering a minefield of player options, free agency, and ballooning tax payments if they keep the team together.

Now the Raptors are at a crossroads. They’ve won just one playoff series in the last four years and just fired their coach. They have lauded players and finished in the middle of the standings at .500. It’s not hard to imagine that now would be the time for a big swing.

I don’t know if Scottie Barnes is available in a Lillard trade, but it stands to reason some excellent young player is. I’m using him to permit the thought exercise.

Pascal and OG are the long, strong, athletic wings of Dame’s dreams, the super-switchy kind who can defend nearly everyone large and small; plus, they’re both in their primes, and they could do some incredible damage together. The cost of Scottie Barnes is dire, but it would let VanVleet leave, and might buy you an invigorated OG and Pascal. The media will fawn over whichever GM lands Dame as well; Ujiri will look like he has regained his magical touch. The Raptors starting five was excellent after adding legit big man Jakob Poeltl, who is backed by Precious Achiuwa.

Perhaps you think the Raptors wouldn’t do that deal—in that case, substitute OG Anunoby in the Barnes role. The point is, getting a good young wing for Dame would make next season’s Blazers lineup one of the best-constructed in the NBA, young and affordable:

Anfernee Simons (23 years old): $24.1M

Shaedon Sharpe (20): $6.3M

Scottie Barnes (21): $8M

Anthony Black (19): $6M

Rayan Rupert (20): $4M

Nassir Little (23): $6.2M

Deni Avdija (22): $6.2M

Christian Koloko (22): $1.7M

Chris Boucher (30): $11.7M

DJ Wilson (27): $2.4M

Otto Porter Jr. (30): $6.3M

Thaddeus Young (34): $8M

Jusuf Nurkić (28): $16.8M

Kevin Knox II (23): $3M

Keon Johnson (21): $2.8M

Jeenathan Williams (24): $1.7M

Ibou Badji (20): Two-way

John Butler Jr. (20): Two-way

That roster takes a team destined for salary-cap nightmares, and puts it almost $20 million below the projected salary cap, meaning the team could make decisions about free agents like Drew Eubanks, Matisse Thybulle, or Jerami Grant—and still be in position to receive talent from teams with cap problems.

And it’s absolutely loaded with super-high-potential young athletes who play both ends. These are absolutely not chumps. I don’t think they have to make any more moves to become excellent. Just bake the cake and enjoy the incredible opportunities that come from real cap flexibility as the rest of the league feels the hangover of overspending.

You can let Anfernee have a huge year; see how you like Anthony Black’s development; then trade him, too. You can trade, buy out, or let every older player expire. If you can do without Nurkić, Boucher, Porter, or Eubanks, there’s a built-in method to manage the salary cap over time.

David and I played around with the trade machine, and came up with some other conversation-starting trades.

This trade idea is riddled with potholes—Cameron Johnson is an in-demand unrestricted free agent, and Simmons is nobody’s idea of a good contract. But imagine for a moment Johnson could be signed-and-traded. Lillard would get to one of his preferred teams. And Simmons’ presence in the trade, a favor to the Nets, lets Portland demand more from the Nets’ collection of picks and young players.

The real magic is in the inexpensive young players. The Nets have splendid prospects, many of whom David Thorpe knows well; he believes David Duke Jr., RaiQuan Gray, and Day’Ron Sharpe all have very high potential.

And if Simmons ends up able to play, he would be the Blazers’ best defender and an incredible passer who’d love to deliver the ball to Shaedon and Anfernee exactly where they like it. Even if Simmons never plays a game, the team would depart cap hell two years sooner than with Lillard.

Karl-Anthony Towns is probably not the center of the future for the Blazers. But Minnesota’s two-centers program looks awkward, and it’s not hard to believe the new front office might want to shake things up with Lillard. Meanwhile, the defensively challenged Towns might not be a perfect match for Portland’s young roster, but there’d be unquestionable risk mitigation in simply getting younger. Towns is an in-demand 27-year-old with a cheaper contract. The risk of being stuck with an untradable deal is much lower—and maybe he could be instantly moved for an excellent young player.

Duncan Robinson’s value has never been higher, and Tyler Herro is the second-leading scorer on a Finals team. Either or both could be moved to playoff teams for players of value.

A while ago, David Thorpe wrote on TrueHoop that much of his teaching is based on Mr. Miyagi from the original Karate Kid. He begins training Daniel with some sage advice: It is safe to walk on the right side of the road; it is safe to walk on the left side of the road.

But walk in the middle? “GET SQUISHED, just like grape.”

The Blazers have moved toward being a win-now Dame team and toward being a win-in-a-few-years rebuilding team, and lately the NBA has squished them. It’s time to get out of the middle of the road.

