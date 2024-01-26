BY DAVID THORPE

Doc Rivers is back in the spotlight. MATT STONE/MEDIANEWS GROUP/BOSTON HERALD VIA GETTY IMAGES

This past week was both exhilarating and exasperating.

I love the play of Joel Embiid and what the Cavs are doing. I’m perplexed by the coaching moves in Milwaukee and the general state of NBA officiating. There are reasons for the Grizzlies to be excited and for the Lakers to be worried. And the Miami Heat turned Kyle Lowry into Terry Rozier.

Let’s dig in.

1. The Bucks stop with Doc

The Bucks fired Adrian Griffin after a 30-13 start through his first 43 career games as a head coach. Replacing him is Doc Rivers, who last coached the Sixers to a Game 7 loss in the 2022-2023 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Rivers was largely ineffectual in Philadelphia, so I don’t understand the Bucks’ thinking here. I don’t want to be mean or cruel—I’ve been a fan of Doc’s in the past. With a ton of bright young coaches available, we can only guess.