Early observations: Western Conference
A team-by-team glance at the new NBA season
BY DAVID THORPE
Click here for my first impressions on the Eastern Conference.
We don’t have much in terms of sample size, but the Western Conference is generating some intriguing narratives: the undefeated Blazers, the failing Lakers circus, a Jazz squad with some kick. We know some stories will melt into completely new ones; others will stay the course.
Each team has a story, though, and here are the ones I see developing early on:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to TrueHoop to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.