On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis and his suspension for game 3. Jarod thinks it's a sign of vulnerability in the defending champs.

The Clippers and Suns are tied at 1-1 and David says Clippers head coach Ty Lue has his team coached up and ready, even without Paul George.

The Grizzlies came to play and evened up their series with the Lakers—David sees trouble if this series goes late.