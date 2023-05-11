On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Draymond Green saved the Warriors’ season. David wonders if this version of Draymond makes the Warriors title favorites?

The Knicks saved their season because Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes played all 48 minutes in an elimination game. Will this series go to Game 7?

The 76ers are on the verge of the conference finals and Joel Embiid can smell it.

Can Devin Booker and Kevin Durant be excellent for two more games to beat the Nuggets?