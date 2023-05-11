On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Draymond Green saved the Warriors’ season. David wonders if this version of Draymond makes the Warriors title favorites?
The Knicks saved their season because Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes played all 48 minutes in an elimination game. Will this series go to Game 7?
The 76ers are on the verge of the conference finals and Joel Embiid can smell it.
Can Devin Booker and Kevin Durant be excellent for two more games to beat the Nuggets?
Top 5 players in the playoffs
Shocked neither of you mentioned Wiggs’ role in the game last night. Also you mentioned how the Lakers need to get back faster to set their D...I am a long time Dubs fan and do not ever recall so many (Green/GP2/Klay) Dubs SPRINTING down the court to set their D.
Fun series and a game 7 on Mothers Day would likely shatter some viewership records...depending on the Game 6 result.