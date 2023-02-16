Draymond Green is correct about defense
PODCAST: And David's new love of the Nets
On today's TrueHoop Podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Mike Brown's improvement as a coach beyond X's and O's
Draymond Green sounds off on Warriors lack of defense
David's new favorite team is the Nets and he wrote about it here
Top 5 NBA teams right now
Subscribe to the TrueHoop Podcast wherever you listen.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.