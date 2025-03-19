BY HENRY ABBOTT

There’s nothing wrong with Devin Booker. He’s a wonderful NBA player. But don’t trade for him. CHRISTIAN PETERSEN/GETTY IMAGES

Last weekend, I read an Athletic story musing about the Suns’ nuclear option of trading their 28-year-old homegrown star for a treasure trove of young players and picks. My first thought was: don’t be the other team.

There are seven reasons it’ll never work out, and one tiny little caveat.

Stephen Curry $55,761,216 Joel Embiid $51,415,938 Nikola Jokić $51,415,938 Kevin Durant $51,179,021 Bradley Beal $50,203,930 Jaylen Brown $49,205,800 Devin Booker $49,205,800 Karl-Anthony Towns $49,205,800 Paul George $49,205,800 Kawhi Leonard $49,205,800 Jimmy Butler $48,798,677 Giannis Antetokounmpo $48,787,676 Damian Lillard $48,787,676 LeBron James $48,728,845 Zach LaVine $44,531,940 Rudy Gobert $43,827,586 Anthony Davis $43,219,440 Luka Dončić $43,031,940 Trae Young $43,031,940 Fred VanVleet $42,846,615 Anthony Edwards $42,176,400 Tyrese Haliburton $42,176,400 Lauri Markkanen $42,176,400 Pascal Siakam $42,176,400 Kyrie Irving $41,000,000

Reason #1: Devin Booker makes a ton of money.

These are the 25 highest salaries in the NBA. It’s a weird conundrum. Yes it’s true that these are the NBA’s superstars, who dominate the postseason. Only one out of 30 teams wins a title every year; eleven of these 25 players have rings. Many have multiple. Without a player on this list, you probably won’t contend.

If you look at who “won” the offseason or trade deadline, almost every year it’s whichever team landed one of these studs. But for all the media plaudits doled out to Prokhorov’s Nets for getting Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George going to the Clippers, the Joe Tsai Nets landing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Bucks for uniting Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Ishbia Suns hauling in Bradley Beal and Durant, the Knicks for scoring Karl-Anthony Towns. But is it a coincidence that none of those teams has come close to winning a title?

The first reason is that evidently it matters deeply how you get your star.

Draft one of those studs, or trade for them on a rookie deal, and there’s an OK chance they’ll lead you to a title. But if you get them (by trade or free agency) only after they have aged into the league’s highest salary tier, and recent history suggests you’ll only win a title if you also have LeBron or Steph in their primes. (Which, let’s be honest, you don’t.)

How can it be that trading for a player on this list doesn’t work?

Reason #2: Players peak, and win titles, younger than you think