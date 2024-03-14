BY HENRY ABBOTT

LeBron James has been in and out of the Lakers lineup with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/GETTY IMAGES

The Lakers have title aspirations, big salaries, win-now stars, and a freshly-faded wish to secure a real playoff spot instead of screwing around in the Play-In.

And yet, LeBron is limping, wincing, standing with his hands on his hips while his teammates try to conjure a bucket. On Wednesday, the Kings were on fire while the King had a cold, an intermittent commitment to moving on defense, and by the end of the game: a well-earned minus-10 in the box score.

It’s probably his left ankle. LeBron has missed nine games already this season, and it’s a rolling conversation how many more he’ll sit owing to chronic ankle pain. His coach says, essentially, that this time of year everyone has injuries that won’t get better.