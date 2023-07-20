Does defense win championships?
PODCAST: Look out for Jabari Smith Jr.!
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
There is a saying "Offense sells tickets, defense wins championships." Is it true?
It's the start of summer mixtape season for players as they show off what they're working on in their games. That's important, according to David but it must be done with a plan.
Jabari Smith Jr.'s star potential and Emoni Bates as a future starter for the Cavaliers
We want to answer your questions on the podcast! Email basketball questions us at truehoop@truehoop.com.
