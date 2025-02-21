The NBA’s next standard bearer, Victor Wembanyama, is out, likely for the rest of the season, with a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

I’m not a doctor. I haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama’s medical chart nor his family history. But I have google, and can see that Victor does not seem to have many of the leading factors contributing to deep vein thrombosis. He’s not over 60, he’s not immobile, he’s not pregnant, on birth control pills, nor obese. He might be French but I don’t think he smokes nor, heaven forbid, do I suspect this 21-year-old of harboring cancer.

But there is this one evident factor in his medical profile: travel.

The Centers for Disease Control says: "people who travel long distances, whether by air, car, bus, or train, may be at risk for blood clots."

Since Halloween, Victor has had the following public itinerary:

Fly to Dallas Fly to San Antonio Fly to Oklahoma City Fly to Salt Lake City Fly to San Antonio Fly to Los Angeles Fly to Houston Fly to San Antonio Fly to Dallas Fly to San Antonio Fly to Salt Lake City Fly to San Antonio Fly to Sacramento Fly to Phoenix Fly to San Antonio Fly to Portland Fly to San Antonio Fly to Philadelphia Fly to New York Fly to Minnesota Fly to San Antonio Fly to Denver Fly to San Antonio Fly to Chicago Fly to Milwaukee Fly to Los Angeles Fly to San Antonio Fly to Miami Fly to Paris Fly to San Antonio Fly to Memphis Fly to Atlanta Fly to Charlotte Fly to Orlando Fly to Washington D.C. Fly to Boston Fly to San Antonio Fly to San Francisco Fly to San Antonio

Some of you are thinking: So what? Michael Jordan did that, and he was fine.

Michael Jordan missed about four seasons to injury or, citing exhaustion, baseball and premature retirement—and he didn’t fly to Paris in midseason.

But also: Victor’s a one-in-billion prospect and no matter what happened with MJ, you want this guy firing on all cylinders. And we have to ask how much this body likes airplanes. You know what’s another risk factor for deep vein thrombosis? A previous case of deep vein thrombosis. That’ll be Victor next season, and every season for the rest of his life. What’s the right number of flights for a guy like that?