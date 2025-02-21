I’m not a doctor. I haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama’s medical chart nor his family history. But I have google, and can see that Victor does not seem to have many of the leading factors contributing to deep vein thrombosis. He’s not over 60, he’s not immobile, he’s not pregnant, on birth control pills, nor obese. He might be French but I don’t think he smokes nor, heaven forbid, do I suspect this 21-year-old of harboring cancer.
But there is this one evident factor in his medical profile: travel.
TrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Centers for Disease Control says: "people who travel long distances, whether by air, car, bus, or train, may be at risk for blood clots."
Since Halloween, Victor has had the following public itinerary:
Fly to Dallas
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Oklahoma City
Fly to Salt Lake City
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Los Angeles
Fly to Houston
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Dallas
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Salt Lake City
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Sacramento
Fly to Phoenix
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Portland
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Philadelphia
Fly to New York
Fly to Minnesota
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Denver
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Chicago
Fly to Milwaukee
Fly to Los Angeles
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Miami
Fly to Paris
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to Memphis
Fly to Atlanta
Fly to Charlotte
Fly to Orlando
Fly to Washington D.C.
Fly to Boston
Fly to San Antonio
Fly to San Francisco
Fly to San Antonio
Some of you are thinking: So what? Michael Jordan did that, and he was fine.
Michael Jordan missed about four seasons to injury or, citing exhaustion, baseball and premature retirement—and he didn’t fly to Paris in midseason.
But also: Victor’s a one-in-billion prospect and no matter what happened with MJ, you want this guy firing on all cylinders. And we have to ask how much this body likes airplanes. You know what’s another risk factor for deep vein thrombosis? A previous case of deep vein thrombosis. That’ll be Victor next season, and every season for the rest of his life. What’s the right number of flights for a guy like that?
