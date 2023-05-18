On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Heat's Game 1 win over the Celtics. What happened in that third quarter?

The Nuggets beat the Lakers in Game 1 and much has been made of Rui Hachimura guarding Nikola Jokic. Is there anything to it?

The Spurs won the draft lottery and will select Victor Wembanyama, Jarod and David on what the Spurs might do around the young phenom.