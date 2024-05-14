BY DAVID THORPE

Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets have manhandled the Wolves over the past two games—will they carve an edge in Game 5? DAVID BERDING/GETTY IMAGES

After Game 4, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone summoned Rudy Tomjanovich and his “never underestimate the heart of a champion” maxim.

I’ll do one better: Never underestimate Nikola Jokić.

Putting Jokić into another decade would be akin to sorcery. In a real sense, Jokić is their point guard in the full court game, deciding when and at what pace to advance the ball. No one controls a game like Jokić does—especially when it comes to stalling. He bleeds entire possessions from opponents.

It’s not just the brilliance of Joker’s game; it’s his leadership. He’s all business and uber-present in every moment, and his ability to teach and instruct on the fly becomes a calming presence in tense situations.

Even more vastly underrated, though, is Joker’s finishing. Without it, he’d just be a big passing center with a high IQ. The Wolves did an impressive job of speeding Jokić up in Game 2, but we all saw what happened in Games 3 and 4 when he retook the reins: The Nuggets found their stride again. They’re playing hard and looking to move on offense. Double teamed, triple teamed, or just 1-on-1 against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, his scoring talent is what has turned this series around.

But he has had help.