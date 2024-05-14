Did Jokić solve the Wolves?
Plus, insane minutes are catching up to the Knicks
BY DAVID THORPE
After Game 4, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone summoned Rudy Tomjanovich and his “never underestimate the heart of a champion” maxim.
I’ll do one better: Never underestimate Nikola Jokić.
Putting Jokić into another decade would be akin to sorcery. In a real sense, Jokić is their point guard in the full court game, deciding when and at what pace to advance the ball. No one controls a game like Jokić does—especially when it comes to stalling. He bleeds entire possessions from opponents.
It’s not just the brilliance of Joker’s game; it’s his leadership. He’s all business and uber-present in every moment, and his ability to teach and instruct on the fly becomes a calming presence in tense situations.
Even more vastly underrated, though, is Joker’s finishing. Without it, he’d just be a big passing center with a high IQ. The Wolves did an impressive job of speeding Jokić up in Game 2, but we all saw what happened in Games 3 and 4 when he retook the reins: The Nuggets found their stride again. They’re playing hard and looking to move on offense. Double teamed, triple teamed, or just 1-on-1 against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, his scoring talent is what has turned this series around.
But he has had help.
