On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The maturation of Devin Booker. The Suns and Nuggets are all tied at 2-2. Is the winner still the favorite to be West champs?

The 76ers tied their series with the Celtics behind a huge James Harden game. Did the Celtics make a mistake not calling timeout before the final shot?

The Lakers blew out the Warriors in Game 3, behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Jarod says they have an opportunity to end this series early.