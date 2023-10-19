BY DAVID THORPE

Fans like to get excited about preseason. Who can blame them? Each new season brings new players, sky’s-the-ceiling potential, maybe a chance to sniff a title or, finally, to become relevant. With every bucket, fans start writing the script of a new series starring their team.

Yet, as I often do on the TrueHoop podcast with Jarod Hector, I have to summon my inner Larry David: “I know you’re excited, but why don’t you curb your enthusiasm a little?”

In the preseason, winning possessions is not the dominating motivation. Strategies are floated out; lineups can be weird; opponents might come from Australian, Israeli, or Spanish leagues. Success or failure needs to be noticed and noted, sure—but rarely does anything we see in the preseason inspire a regular-season plot.

So, with that in mind …

Ben Simmons is still a long way off

Ben Simmons has been generating a lot of buzz: the brilliant passing, the steal for a dunk, the occasional jumper or floater.

Look, I’ve been his champion for a few seasons now, arguing a path exists for him to return to an All-NBA level. There’s no denying he’s made progress from where he was just a year ago—not to mention since that fateful Game 7 non-finish against the Hawks in the 2021 playoffs. I still see a path, but Simmons is still far off it.

Here are my chief concerns:

In 66 minutes against NBA teams, Simmons has taken seven free throws. In contrast, RJ Barrett has already attempted 21 in 74 preseason minutes.

Simmons still attempts too many sliding-away shots in the paint.

Were Simmons one of my high-school players back in the 1980s, I’d be telling him: “Quit shooting on roller skates! Stop and jump straight up or jump towards the rim.” Simmons rarely does either; so, we are left with a non-shooting, 6-10 point guard who—because he’s unwilling to attack and make himself a threat—hurts the offense because his minutes often become 4-on-5.

Sometimes Simmons is a sublime passer, but mostly he’s just a very willing one. He’d be perfect on the Suns, who could surround him with scorers. But on the Nets, until he makes a big jump as a legit scorer looking for his own shot, he’s a too-expensive-to-trade albatross.

I’m both happy he’s better and hopeful he’ll continue to improve. Simmons needs to—for his franchise and for his own sake. With his rare combination of size and agility, he could (read: should) become the Nets’ best defender; he’s a two-time All-Defensive Team member, after all. But the Nets need the Simmons who can give them 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, too—that Simmons was All-NBA.

Will we ever see that Simmons again? It’s possible, but I can’t call it likely.

Trae Young’s playing some spicy D

Sure, we’re talking American mild—but seeing Trae Young hustle and compete on defense must be a treat for Hawks fans. The Hawks coaching staff must be elated.

I’m not sure Young did anything right in this sequence: Was he supposed to tag Jonas Valančiūnas, or was that Dejounte Murray’s assignment? Should Young have rotated to Brandon Ingram? Should he have jumped after closing out CJ McCollum? The Pelicans’ coaches could tell us.

But before you can coach up decision-making, the effort has to be there. Young is trying hard; that’s a great place to start. With a competitive Young on defense, these Hawks can be an Eastern surprise—if he can find his shooting stroke again.

Will his defensive effort slacken if his shot isn’t falling? Let’s see where he is in mid-November.

This Heat team is the best of the Jimmy Butler era

Two words: Jamal Cain.

“Who?!” you ask.

Replacing Max Strus and Gabe Vincent was never going to be easy unless the Heat ended up with Damian Lillard … or Jrue Holiday … or (still possible) even Malcolm Brogdon. With their two preferred options off the table, though, the Heat have to find Vincent’s defense and Strus’s shooting in-house. Jamal Cain leads that effort.

A product of the Heat’s G League pipeline up in Sioux Falls, Cain is an athletic 6-7 wing who shoots, cuts, makes athletic plays—and rebounds, grabbing 14 in 29 minutes against the Nets this week. He’s also a pest on defense. He looks so good one could argue he might be better than Strus or Vincent by season’s end.

The Heat did very well in free agency. Josh Richardson returns to the franchise where he had the two best seasons of his career (so far), though an injury in last night’s game may force him to miss the start of the season. Thomas Bryant already looks to be the best backup the Heat have ever had behind Bam Adebayo; he might see time alongside Bam as well. Orlando Robinson, behind Bryant, looks capable of being a quality backup for any team. The Heat are suddenly deeper now at center than perhaps any team besides the Timberwolves.

And speaking of offseason, Tyler Herro clearly put in work. Herro looks, in a word, phenomenal—as if all the Dame talk motivated him to prove his haters wrong. He’s an excellent pick-and-roll player, and now the Heat have an elite screener in Bryant, who’s an outstanding finisher with great hands. Bryant didn’t play much for the Nuggets after the trade deadline, but beforehand he was very productive and efficient as a Laker playing pick-and-roll with LeBron. I envision Herro getting a lot of second-unit time so the Heat can partner him with Bryant while Jimmy Butler and Bam are resting.

The Heat have a legit chance to return to the NBA Finals. I know that internally the Heat believe this group can win a ring. If that happens (and I believe it can with just a little luck and perhaps another point guard like TJ McConnell), Jimmy Butler’s Heat teams will have three Finals appearances and one trophy. Throw in what happened with The Heatles, and it’s Miami who sits alone behind the Warriors as the league’s best franchise since Kobe’s Lakers and Tim’s Spurs.

The Spurs are more than Wemby

Victor Wembanyama will undoubtedly headline my annual rookie report, but the Spurs’ previous draft picks are starting to show signs of life. To wit, Devin Vassell just signed the richest contract in franchise history for good reason—and the Spurs have locked him up with no options for five years.

Just 23, Vassell projects to be the second-or-third-best player when the Spurs are contending and Wemby is ready to be “the guy.” Vassell has improved his primary ball-handling, combining nicely with what is already some of the best mid-range shooting in the game. Vassell will make a lot of big shots for the strong Spurs teams to come—think of the Khris Middleton role next to Giannis.

Malaki Branham, who seems to have made a big jump as a shooter-scorer, might unseat the solid Tre Jones as the Spurs’ future quarterback—though I know the team’s player-personnel staff is scouring the league for other possible fits. Maybe Jeremy Sochan can become that lead guard? The team has tried him out as a playmaking forward with mixed results; Sochan can’t shoot yet, but it’s early. Blake Wesley has also made progress as a decision-maker since last year.

Consider this lineup: Branham (20 years old), Vassell (23), Sochan (20), the impressive Dominick Barlow (20), and Wembanyama (20 in January), with Wesley (20) and Julian Champagnie (22) coming off the bench, the Spurs could have a seven-man rotation younger than some college contenders this season.

Raptors going from track stars to boxers

We already knew Scottie Barnes would be at point guard. How’s that going to differ from Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, who ran the Raptors for about 43 years? Definitely fewer 3s.

But less running? I’m not so sure.

Barnes and Pascal Siakam are not only willing, gifted passers but also sprinters who can lead breaks and/or fill lanes in transition. They both create size mismatches in early offense and will “get big” at the rim. Factor in starting center Jakob Poeltl, and the Raptors have three dudes who can beat people up in the first or second box.

Paint touches lead to more free throws. The Raptors finished 18th overall last season in attempts. In three preseason games, they rank first. That’s no accident.

New head coach Darko Rajaković has dumped Nick Nurse’s “run three lateral dribble-weaves, then find the mismatch” offense in favor of a more Euro-style, tactically-driven scheme featuring “Joker elbow” touches, quick passes, and, yes, paint shots. The Raptors are still using their length and size to dominate the offensive boards, too, and that can lead to very efficient nights like Tuesday’s matchup in Chicago: Siakam scored 22 points on 11 shots, while Barnes notched 22 in 14 attempts in a Raptors win. Barnes looks committed and aggressive; Siakam looks like he’s going to make another All-NBA run.

There will be rougher roads absent a true lead guard and perhaps another shooter (or two), but this team looks to be able to keep what has worked with new-and-effective wrinkles. If OG Anunoby continues to be a terrific, prototypical 3-and-D wing, this team might have a real chance at making the Final Four.

Easier said than done, as for years we’ve heard how Anunoby wants to be more of a scorer. Getting Anunoby on the same page as Barnes and Siakam, who look like they are going to be a dynamic duo, will be vital to Toronto’s success.

Pat Williams still a bit maddening

On occasion, the Bulls’ Pat Williams shows Kawhi Leonard-like talent. Mostly, he just floats around hoping for jumpers. It’s beyond frustrating.

I was very high on Williams when the Bulls selected him fourth overall, but that buzz is gone. He just turned 22, but—while his shooting talent secures him a spot in the Bulls’ starting five—we’re still left asking whether he’ll ever make the jump from “prospect” to “player.”

I’m still waiting, but I’m guessing Chicago fans, and maybe even the Bulls’ front office, might be growing impatient.

Who is the NBA’s next great power forward—Zion, Paolo … or Jabari?

Zion Williamson seems to take any talk about Paolo Banchero being the “next great power forward” personally. If healthy, Zion is going to be incredible this year, but it’ll take time to get him going. Logging 16 points on eight shots, along with five steals, in 16 minutes is a very good sign he’s on track.

Banchero, on the other hand, has had a lackluster preseason following what I thought was a subpar FIBA World Cup in which he appeared to lose his shooting confidence. In three preseason games, Banchero’s gone 8-for-24 for 23 points, shooting just 11 total free throws in his 60 minutes.

Paolo was the far better rookie, but Jabari Smith Jr. has looked better this October. After his 20 points in 24 minutes in San Antonio Wednesday night, a Rockets TV announcer called Smith Jr. “the best Rockets player this preseason.” If I had to pick between them, at this point I’d lean toward Jabari, as I did prior to the draft.

Banchero has a huge upside with one enormous obstacle: shooting. Major progress on that end could, and maybe would, push his prime past Smith Jr. Those two second-year forwards are going to have intriguing battles either way.

But Zion is in an altogether different universe.

Minnesota’s Naz Reid is a baller

In 53 preseason minutes against NBA teams, Naz Reid of the Wolves has 52 points and has hit seven 3s in his last 10 attempts. The Wolves have three starters at center, and keeping all three is an option. Reid just signed a three-year deal at a very team-friendly number with a player option in Year Three.

The Wolves have a chance to be an exciting team that threatens for a top-six seed this year, but I’m as interested in what they do with their center surplus.

RJ Barrett, the bully

RJ Barrett has been playing bully ball in October, and that makes me happy. After a promising second season, Barrett has faltered more or less over the past two. His free-throw attempts, 3-point shooting, and defensive metrics all dropped last year.

Sometimes players need to laser in on improving one specific area mostly under their control—such as taking better shots instead of better 3-point shooting. Barrett is a big power wing shifty enough to maneuver around bigger guys while bullying guards. He should be getting to the line more, and he has so far this preseason.

According to Dunks and Threes, Barrett has never ranked above the 25th percentile in rim-finishing percentage, so his next step will be focusing on better finishing. If he can keep improving there (last year was his best season), he’ll force defenders to make decisions on fighting his bullying tactics or his craft more physically, resulting in more fouls—or just continue to hope Barrett will miss chippies.

Jordan Poole: just a chucker?

Last season, 13 players took at least 20 shots a game. Of those players, only LaMelo Ball shot under 46.3 percent—but at least he is a truly elite passer. In his first two preseason games, Jordan Poole took 26 shots in 42 minutes, making just eight. One game was a blowout against Kairn from Australia.

Last night, we saw the brilliant version of Poole, who absolutely cooked the Knicks from the tip. His scoring line was sublime: 41 points in just 27 minutes, 10-of-19 from the field, 6-of-12 from 3, 15-of-16 from the line. Beautiful. This Jordan Poole—the relentless pace pusher, the hard driver who is more than happy to shoot 3’s when defenses pack the paint—has “lead the league in scoring” potential.

Both Ball and Poole take a lot of 3s, so that will drag down field-goal percentages. Both players had an Effective Field Goal percentage of 51 percent, average at best. Neither defends much beyond hoping for steals. Again, Ball may be a chucker, but he just turned 22 and gets his teammates amazing looks. Poole, now 24, played four seasons with a very high IQ team before his trade to the Wizards.

Will Poole become a foundational piece in DC? If he’s still just trying to score points without trying to become more efficient, I doubt that’s the case. But if he consistently brings more discipline to his game, that vision could become a reality.

