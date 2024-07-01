BY DAVID THORPE

Selected ninth overall by the Grizzlies, Zach Edey (left) was one surprise of the first round. That Dalton Knecht (right) fell to the Lakers at 17 was yet another. GREGORY SHAMUS/GETTY IMAGES

There’s no sense in forming emotional bonds to recent draft picks. Lottery teams rarely make the playoffs, and rookies almost never help teams win games. That said, though no 2024 draft pick leapt off the page as a future star, one may someday emerge.

Of the 58 prospects selected in this year’s draft, 10 picks not named Bronny James piqued my interest, for better or worse: Reed Sheppard, Stephon Castle, Ron Holland II, Tidjane Salaün, Zach Edey, Devin Carter, Jared McCain, Dalton Knecht, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Yves Missi. In some cases, the player’s exactly what his team needs. Other picks left me scratching my head at a team’s decision-making or questioning how so many teams could let a player slide so far.

Here are my thoughts on each of these picks, followed by a brief take on Bronny James’ future with LeBron’s Lakers.

Sheppard a good fit for the Rockets

One SEC coach told me that Reed Sheppard was the nation’s best pick-and-roll player. In other words, he’s tailor-made for a pick-and-roll stud like Rockets center Alperen Şengün.

Houston sorely needed shooting and got the draft’s best 3-point threat in Sheppard. They must hope he’ll become an offensive juggernaut, much like Tyrese Haliburton, to offset his defensive deficiencies. Luckily, Houston features more long, athletic defenders like Amen Thompson to pair with Sheppard, allowing the Rockets to hide him on the opponent’s worst guard (so long as Sheppard won’t get bullied).

Spurs snag Castle with fourth-overall pick

The Spurs had an excellent track record with player development, but they no longer have a monopoly by any stretch. Victor Wembanyama improved as the last season unfolded, but credit there extends beyond the Spurs.

When a team drafts a player on his talent despite being loaded at his position, that’s unfair to the prospect—unless the team is planning to move the incumbent. The Spurs aren’t moving Devin Vassell, so probably playing Stephon Castle at the three is the plan. If nothing else, they have added a solid perimeter defender, which they desperately needed. A very important role player in his one year at UConn, should Castle end up as a starter for the Spurs, that’s a win with the fourth pick.

Castle might become a better version of Isaac Okoro—if he learns how to shoot. At UConn, Castle seldom sought to shoot, struggled when he did, and rarely looked good trying. And even Okoro, who improved to 39 percent from 3 this season, has been unable to build much value.

Just don’t expect Castle to turn into a two-way, Jaylen Brown-type monster.

Pistons double down on athletic wings

As much as I loved Ron Holland II’s competitive fire last summer in L.A., I have to ask: How many bad shooters can Detroit put around Cade Cunningham? The Pistons already have non-shooting wings Ausar Thompson and Jaden Ivey. Nothing from their previous regime leads me to believe the Pistons can help Holland II anytime soon.

Whether J.B. Bickerstaff is right for the job remains to be seen. He’s not there to win this year either way. But until the Pistons commit to developing (and deciding on) their young talent, 60 losses seems like a predictable bar.

Hornets looking past Miles Bridges?

Coming into this draft, I knew very little about sixth-overall pick Tidjane Salaün. But during the draft, an agent I trust was raving to me about Salaün’s talent, and afterwards a Hornets team rep told me he was very excited about the French teenager.

I love his fit in Charlotte. I’d be surprised to see the Hornets commit to Miles Bridges long-term; even if the Hornets give Bridges a deal, it’s probably to move him down the road. Either way, Salaün should have an eventual path to starting—something I love to see for any top-10 pick.

Envisioning Zach Edey with Grizzlies

As I told Jarod Hector last week, Memphis loved having Steven Adams—another huge, slow center—next to Jaren Jackson Jr. I assume the Grizzlies’ front office is applying the same logic to Canadian giant Zach Edey.

Like Adams, Edey can function as a space-eater, cutting off angles to the basket and making players shoot over him. Hopefully, that allows Jackson Jr. to roam as a helper and block more shots—something Triple J had trouble replicating minus Adams last season.

I probably would have passed on Edey in the first round, but he impressed many during the draft combine, especially with his shooting. The same can be said for his running, but I still have concerns about defense—both in drop coverage and overall—and his ability to move at the NBA pace. Kofi Cockburn is playing in South Korea; Luka Garza is just hanging around the NBA as a bit performer. That makes Edey, another Big Ten center, a big reach for the Grizzlies.

Kings get their defensive guard

For the Kings, Devin Carter probably felt like an easy pick—less about fit than potential.

Davion Mitchell had an incredible run in college, but I always thought he was drafted too high. Even though his 3-ball started to come around this year (36 percent), Mitchell regressed significantly on defense. In fairness, the Kings were terrible on defense as a team, but Mitchell was so bad that he had essentially fallen out of the rotation. I can’t imagine the Kings were even considering picking up his fourth-year option.

With Carter, the Kings get a do-over with a taller guard (6-3 to Mitchell’s 6-2) who fits well alongside the more offensive-minded De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. Though Fox isn’t a bad defender, he’s the heart and soul of the Kings’ offense. Carter gives Sacramento someone to offset Fox’s defensive workload—hopefully fulfilling their original aims for Mitchell.

Sixers betting on McCain’s potential

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has long been one of the league’s better talent evaluators. In former Duke Blue Devil Jared McCain, Morey surely sees a talented, athletic guard who can someday thrive in the NBA as a shooter. I agree.

In signing Paul George, the Sixers have added a third playmaker to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. With De’Anthony Melton signing with the Warriors, McCain might have a path to a much bigger role.

Lakers luck out with Dalton Knecht

I have no idea how Dalton Knecht fell so far in the first round. Apparently, some teams have yet to figure out that, in many cases, older players can help their teams sooner. Though it’d be a mistake for the Lakers to expect a rookie to play well, I expect Knecht to be a net-neutral-or-better player by season’s end.

Though LeBron’s impatience gives me pause on the fit, Knecht is a great pick for the Lakers. New head coach JJ Redick knows a thing or two about shooting; I wouldn’t be surprised if he develops a sweet spot for Knecht.

Raptors will have to find place for Walter

After watching him play in person, I’m a big fan of Ja’Kobe Walter’s game. Once considered a top-five talent, the former Baylor guard wore down after a strong start. While that might explain his fall to 19th, I felt like the Big 12 was the nation’s toughest conference in 2023-2024—and college freshman struggle just as NBA rookies do.

The Raptors got huge value with this pick. Like Ron Holland II, Walter has the potential to become a high-level wing scorer. Though Walter plays wing, like RJ Barrett and last year’s lottery pick, Gradey Dick, backing them up in Year One will be fine.

Pelicans tab a shot-blocking lob threat in Missi

I found myself predicting only two picks from this draft: the Grizzlies choosing Zach Edey with the ninth pick and the Pelicans’ selection of Baylor center Yves Missi with the 21st.

During the draft, I attended a watch party with two NBA players; a longtime NBA and college assistant coach; and an agent. I told them prior to New Orleans’ pick that Yves Missi made sense for the Pelicans, who’d need a replacement in case Jonas Valančiūnas departed in free agency (which he did).

I always thought Valančiūnas played well for the Pelicans, but he was never an ideal fit. His departure opens a door for Missi, who projects to be a better shot-blocker and much better lob threat than JV. Missi can’t shoot, so he’ll probably feature less in pick-and-rolls than in the dunk spot but could ultimately play a Dereck Lively II role.

The problem is, Missi’s inability to space the floor makes him a less-than-ideal fit next to Zion Williamson. I still have questions about his motor in relation to the NBA’s daily grind, but Missi’s just a teenager. If he gets steady minutes, we’ll have an answer.

Bronny James joins the circus

It’s not the widely panned nepotism that bothers me here. It’s the fact that the Lakers are a poorly run circus and a bad environment for Bronny, who needs to focus on basketball.

Until he has earned the privilege of dressing for the Lakers, Bronny will remain part of that circus. The best-case scenario would be an incognito year in the G League with no one clamoring to see him play.

Worst case? Bronny becomes the MacGuffin that keeps Lakers fans engrossed through another mediocre regular season and disappointing postseason finish.

