In reviewing this week's NBA trades, David Thorpe didn't hand out a lot of 'A' grades. But Caris LeVert in Cleveland strikes him as a move with big potential.

We learned a lot on Thursday. To David Thorpe’s eyes:

The Spurs appear to have big plans for 2025, likely built around a big man they hope to get high in the 2022 draft.

CJ McCollum might change how Zion Williamson sees the Pelicans.

The Celtics’ new starting lineup will play incredible defense.

The Blazers are paying dearly for the giant mistake not trading Damian Lillard last summer.

Caris LeVert might be perfect for the Cavaliers.

The Nets and 76ers improved, but so did almost every East playoff team.

You know his views on the Ben Simmons/James Harden trade. Now here’s David Thorpe on everything that mattered at the trade deadline, broken down by money, wins, and process–the three-headed beast we can use to grade each major move.