I have been David’s friend for almost 20 years. In the early days at ESPN it was in that role, as a friend, that I urged him to reconsider his approach to live online chats, which was totally insane! For some reason, he listened to opera and violently assaulted the imaginary world record of answering the most questions in an hour.

People wrote thoughtful questions like “Do you think should Rajon Rondo has the kind of shooting form that could lead to a better shooting percentage in time?” and Thorpe—who I know has a head full of nuanced insight on the topic—would reply something like “that’s a ban.”

The aria swelled and the show rolled on. People loved it. I was totally wrong.

It’s back, starting tomorrow, Wednesday, at noon ET. It’s our first time using this chat platform, which promises to be exciting in any number of ways. (One key difference: in the old system, he used claim to ban people all the time, but it was actually not really possible. In this new system … he totally can! We’ll see how that goes.)

