Damian Lillard requests a trade
PODCAST: Who's winning free agency?
On today's special Sunday TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Damian Lillard finally requests a trade
The Lakers and Suns have picked up good free agents, but David says the health of LeBron, AD, KD, Book, and Beal is still what matters most.
The Pacers will be fun and Tyrese Haliburton has had the best weekend on social media
The hidden value of some of the free agency deals
